The devastating impact of the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 affected not only the lives of the Turkish people but also foreigners residing therein.

Franziska Niehus is among those foreigners and has been living in Istanbul for five years.

Born in Germany, Niehus is a big fan of Türkiye as she has traveled to 81 provinces in her old yellow car and became quite popular on social media.

She has over 500,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she posts videos about Turkish cities she has visited.

After receiving news of the devastating earthquakes that hit 11 provinces, she felt that her heart "was heavy with pain."

She has been affected by some moving instances from the quake zone, leading her to initiate immediate action to help victims. Suddenly, the idea just popped into her mind out of nowhere: Walking from Vienna, Austria, to Istanbul to raise donations along her way.

Niehus told Anadolu Agency (AA) via Zoom about her activities to help victims while walking on the outskirts of Vienna on the second day of her trip.

The 29-year-old traveler was in Kayseri for a ski trip when the earthquake occurred on Feb. 6.

"I woke up at 4:20 am in the morning because the building was shaking. It was the first time ever that I experienced such a strong earthquake in my life. So, I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I ran outside without my shoes on," she said.

Following the earthquake, she immediately went to Elbistan in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the second earthquake with a 7.6 magnitude in the afternoon.

"We saw the devastating outcome of the earthquake. I realized that this is one of the biggest disasters that the modern time has probably witnessed and we should do something about it," she recalled.

"When I was in Elbistan, it was really cold. Everybody lost family or homes. But they still came up to me to offer tea because it was so cold. They might have lost everything, but they did not lose hospitality and hope. This is why I care about this so much," she noted.

Goal of 2,400 kilometers

Niehus said she is set to walk around 2,400 kilometers (1,490 miles) and will distribute the donations to a charitable project for the victims every 500 kilometers (310 miles).

When asked about the purpose of her trip, she said that she wanted to raise awareness to collect donations for the earthquake victims.

"I was thinking by myself as to what I can personally do to help in this situation for Türkiye, which I call home. I feel like there is something that I can do to help people. So, this is something that I can do: Raise awareness with my social media platforms by raising donations for those people that need help most right now," she said.

She has already collected $3,000 (around TL 56,700) on her second day of walking.

"I am overwhelmed by the support and donations that are already coming in even before I started this walk. Multiple charities will profit from this project," she underlined.

On messages she received about her long trip, she stated that the reactions have been very positive.

"Of course, there are a lot of people who are also very worried about me because it's a really long way. And there are parts that are going to be extremely lonely and difficult. I am aware of this, but most of the messages were extremely sweet. People are excited about this. And I hope that with this project, I can also motivate other people to do something. Go outside and think about how they can personally help in this situation," she remarked.

She plans to walk around 20 or 30 kilometers per day, a pace which will take her around five months to reach Istanbul after traveling across eight countries, including Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece.

She added that she already used to walking long distances with other outdoor activities such as hiking and camping in Türkiye.

"I climbed Ağri Mountain a few months ago. So, I feel well-prepared. I trust myself and am very confident that I will reach Istanbul."

Hatay 'special' for her

Niehus has been affected by the pictures of the cities that were hit by the massive quakes, as Hatay has a special place in her heart.

"When I saw the images of the destroyed cities, I was devastated because I remembered all the memories I made in those cities," she lamented.

"I went to Hatay, which is one of my favorite cities in Türkiye. I also have friends there. I immediately contacted everybody and made sure that they were okay. But the city is not recognizable anymore. I am really devastated about this. I hope that together we can build this up again. I know it may take a very long time. But one day, it will be okay," she hoped.

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye has risen to 45,089, as per the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) data on Wednesday.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes.