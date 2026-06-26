The number of people using drugs worldwide has climbed to an estimated 331 million in 2024, marking a 34% increase over the past decade, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2026, released on Friday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The report found that 6.2% of the global population aged 15 to 64 used drugs in 2024, up from 5.2% in 2014. The UNODC warned that organized criminal groups are rapidly reshaping global drug markets by introducing more dangerous synthetic drugs, opening new trafficking routes and expanding into emerging markets.

As the global drug trade continues to evolve, Türkiye has stepped up efforts to combat drug trafficking and organized crime through a series of nationwide operations targeting criminal networks and illicit drug production.

The campaign has also included high-profile drug investigations involving celebrities, including singers, actors and social media influencers, as authorities seek to tighten enforcement while raising public awareness of the risks associated with drug use.

According to the Interior Ministry, authorities carried out 17,188 operations targeting drug manufacturing and trafficking between Jan. 1 and April 25 this year, seizing 16.8 tons of narcotics, 51.2 million drug pills, and 49,000 cannabis and skunk plants. Authorities have also intensified operations against international trafficking networks.

Recently, prosecutors launched an operation targeting 50 suspects linked to a transnational drug trafficking organization that allegedly used encrypted communication platforms to coordinate cross-border shipments and launder illicit proceeds.

Growing addiction threat

Alongside law enforcement efforts, Türkiye has continued to strengthen prevention and rehabilitation programs aimed at reducing drug use and supporting recovery.

The Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) has expanded its efforts through addiction prevention campaigns, free counseling services and rehabilitation programs, emphasizing that addiction is a public health and social issue that requires long-term prevention, treatment and community support alongside law enforcement.

Against this backdrop, Yeşilay President Mehmet Dinç warned that substance addiction is becoming an increasingly serious global threat, with synthetic drugs, the misuse of prescription medications and easier access to narcotics putting young people at greater risk.

"There is a very serious threat related to substance addiction around the world," he said. "It causes not only individual health problems but also major family tragedies and increases the risk of people becoming involved in crime."

Dinç said addiction has become far more complex in recent years, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that drugs have become easier to obtain through delivery services and distribution networks, while the number and variety of synthetic substances have increased.

"We are facing a major threat from more harmful and more destructive synthetic drugs reaching young people," he said. "At the same time, the misuse of prescription medications has become another significant danger."

Dinç said people who cannot obtain traditional illicit drugs often turn to synthetic substances, while others who cannot access synthetic drugs may begin misusing prescription medications instead.

Dinç warned that drug use is increasingly being normalized among young people, saying, "Some people see it as a form of entertainment or a way to socialize. In some cases, it is even presented as something that should be part of a party or social gathering."

Despite the growing challenge, Dinç said there is reason for optimism, arguing that Türkiye has important strengths that can help prevent addiction from becoming as widespread as it is in some other countries.

"Compared with many countries, Türkiye has a number of protective factors, especially our family structure and strong social ties. We are not in the same category as countries facing the most severe addiction crises," he said.

Media influence risks

Yeşilay Scientific Committee member Dr. Rabia Bilici said drugs are psychoactive substances that affect the brain and behavior, stressing that prevention efforts and raising public awareness remain essential in combating addiction.

Bilici also criticized the normalization of drug use on social media, in films and on streaming platforms, warning that such portrayals can undermine recovery and encourage first-time drug use.

"This is not acceptable. As a clinician, I have seen patients who struggled enormously to recover, only to relapse after being exposed to scenes depicting drug use in films or other media. It disrupts a recovery process that requires tremendous effort," Bilici said.

She warned that such portrayals may also spark curiosity among people who have never used drugs.

"People who have never used drugs may become curious after seeing how drug users are portrayed or the lifestyles associated with them. For some, this can become the reason they start using drugs. That is why much stricter measures are needed, and these kinds of portrayals should not be allowed," Bilici said.

One of Yeşilay's key initiatives is the Yeşilay Counseling Center (YEDAM), which provides free psychological and social support, as well as rehabilitation guidance, for people struggling with substance addiction and their families. The service also offers counseling for tobacco, alcohol, gambling and internet addiction.