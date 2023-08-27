Following intense rainfall in the northern Turkish province of Rize, comprehensive damage assessment studies as well as plans are underway for the evacuation of 16 houses at risk, and the construction of preventive walls for 14 others, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Sunday.

In a written statement from the Rize Governorship, it was noted that within the past three days, a total of 206 kilograms of rainfall per square meter was recorded in the Çayeli district as a result of the ongoing rain.

In addition, it was noted that 38 individuals were evacuated due to disaster risks. It was also stated that after the conducted efforts, there were no closed-off residential areas, and that water and electricity were provided to all settlements.

As part of ongoing efforts, it was said that a total of 110 construction vehicles, 18 vehicles, and 210 personnel from the State Hydraulic Works (DSI), General Directorate of Highways and Provincial Special Administration are involved in the operations.

"Çayeli Municipality is conducting operations with eight construction vehicles, 13 vehicles, and 46 personnel in 10 neighborhoods. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) continues geological surveys and infrastructure work with eight technical personnel and two vehicles," the statement added.

"Through the studies conducted so far, 77 houses in 45 separate locations have been examined for landslide risks. As a result, it was decided to relocate 16 houses exposed to, or at risk of landslides. Additionally, the construction of 11 disaster-preventing retaining walls was recommended for 14 houses, and four houses were advised to be included in the control and evaluation program," the statement included.

After the conducted evaluation it was noted that in the Çayeli district, a total of TL 5,556,500 ($209,287) worth of damage was identified in residences, businesses and vehicles.