Significant progress has been made in cleaning, excavating, documenting and reinforcing historic tunnels and underground chambers beneath Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque as part of ongoing restoration work.

The 420-meter-long (about 1,378-foot-long) tunnel network has been cleaned, while investigations continue to uncover the site’s historic water infrastructure and structural remains from different periods.

Ahmet Güleç, a member of the Hagia Sophia Scientific Committee, said that cleaning work began about two years ago at a hypogeum, or burial structure, near the building’s northeastern corner and surrounding areas. The work is continuing in stages.

Some underground spaces had gradually filled with soil over time after their roofs collapsed. Excavation teams have removed the accumulated earth, bringing previously enclosed areas back to light. So far, six chambers and nine tunnels have been identified.

Güleç said some of the chambers and tunnels may date back to the Roman period, adding that they appear to have remained in use through different eras, with various modifications. Research into their origins and history is ongoing.

The second tunnel was recently opened, and excavation is continuing farther inside. Samples have been collected for analysis to help researchers better understand the structure.

“At present, we can only say that this was one of the underground structures associated with the atrium of the Roman period,” Güleç said.

Tunnel leads toward Basilica Cistern

Güleç said work on the longest tunnel beneath Hagia Sophia has progressed beyond 200 meters. Historical maps refer to an ancient Roman street extending from Küçük Ayasofya toward Sarayburnu, although researchers have yet to conclusively verify the route.

During the excavations, teams reached a tunnel heading toward the Basilica Cistern and stopped advancing at the current limits of the work area. Another tunnel was also identified, running north before turning west.

Güleç said experts working at the Basilica Cistern had informed the team of another tunnel extending from inside the cistern toward the Hippodrome, also known as At Meydanı.

“The tunnel running south leads directly to the Basilica Cistern,” Güleç said, explaining that researchers traced the routes after clearing mud that had accumulated over many years.

He added that the tunnel has a gradient of around 3% and that water is still flowing from beneath Hagia Sophia.

Researchers are investigating whether the water comes from a natural spring or from another source, potentially the distribution network connected to the Bozdoğan Aqueduct.

3,000 tons of material removed

Around 1,000 cubic meters of fill material, equivalent to approximately 3,000 tons based on density calculations, has been removed from the underground areas.

The material consisted of accumulated mud, soil and rubble generated during earlier landscaping work in the surrounding gardens. Güleç said the debris had been used to fill spaces whose roofs were damaged, leveling the ground above them.

Removing the accumulated material has allowed previously buried historic chambers to be uncovered.

Güleç said further work would be required before the tunnels could open to visitors, adding that no final decision had been made.

“We very much want to open this area to visitors, as does our minister, but we need to address issues such as visitors’ health and safety,” he said, noting that substantial work and discussions were continuing on the matter.