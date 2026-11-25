Turkish authorities detained 23 people early Wednesday in a sweeping investigation into alleged drug-related offenses and prostitution involving celebrities in Istanbul, as the probe into the entertainment world continued to expand.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of prostitution, drug trafficking, supplying narcotics, and drug use or possession. Arrest warrants were issued for 35 suspects, 23 of whom have so far been taken into custody.

The detainees include several celebrities including famous actress Deniz Çakır Baykal and singer Özcan Deniz.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said the investigation was being conducted by its units responsible for smuggling, narcotics and economic crimes.

The office said the arrest warrants were issued based on suspicions of drug use or possession, following an assessment of suspects' statements, testimonies from individuals questioned as witnesses, expert reports examining seized mobile phones and other digital materials, and accounts provided by confidential witnesses.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation was continuing in all its aspects.