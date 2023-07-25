The Ministry of National Defense announced the seizure of 2 tons and 90 kilograms of cannabis powder at the eastern Van borderline. The illicit substances were confiscated during a joint search and screening operation.

Under the direction of the Van Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement officers worked in tandem to conduct a thorough search for illegal substances crossing the border. Their diligent efforts paid off, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of cannabis powder.

Officials have stated that such operations will continue unabated as the government remains resolute in securing the nation's borders and protecting its citizens from the scourge of drugs.

The confiscated cannabis powder will be safely disposed of, and further investigations are expected to be conducted to identify the individuals and criminal networks involved in the attempted smuggling.