Over 800,000 illegal fuel, known as 'Number 10 oil,' was seized in Istanbul Wednesday. The Istanbul Police Department Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch teams started work on fuel smuggling under the coordination of the Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

It has been determined that illegal oil, which has similar characteristics as diesel oil, is produced from waste mineral oil collected from the markets, flammable solvents and thinner and fuel-oil derivative products. All these products are then mixed and processed by the recycling company operating in the Tuzla district.

The teams seized 806,009 liters of number 10 oil in an operation and held two suspects, identified as M.K. and F.Ö., in custody.