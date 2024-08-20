Three fugitive suspects linked to the killing of a Palestinian businessman in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district were captured in Romania following joint work by Istanbul Police and the Interpol unit in Romania.

The suspects, identified with initials G.S., T.S. and S.A, fled Türkiye 2.5 hours after committing the murder on Sunday, according to the probe.

They initially crossed the border into Bulgaria, then headed to Romania and were planning to board a plane to Israel from there, the investigation said.

The Interpol branch of Turkish police immediately requested the cooperation of Romania through the diffusion mechanism, which responded positively and detained the three suspects before they headed to Israel.

Relevant Turkish authorities are working to issue a Red Notice for the extradition of the suspects to Türkiye, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The suspects are accused of killing a Palestinian businessman in a shooting attack, which also injured two others, including one, critically.

The deceased businessman’s family claimed that the attack was not politically motivated and that the fight allegedly broke out over money.