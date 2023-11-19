Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya Sunday announced the arrest of Christijan Palic, one of the leaders of an international drug cartel wanted with a blue notice by Interpol, through the "CARTEL-3 Operation" in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

"I would like our dear nation to know that we are determined to cleanse Türkiye from national and international organized crime groups and drug traffickers, and with your support, we will succeed," Yerlikaya posted on social media.

He emphasized that the drug trafficking cartel collaborated with cartels operating in Europe to facilitate the supply of cocaine from South America, playing a leading role in connecting with criminal organizations in South America and laundering the proceeds of crime.

The minister, who started in the government after his term, has intensified the country’s war on global criminal organizations. He also provided further details in his post, adding: "Christijan Palic, a Croatian national reported to be among the leaders of the 'Western Balkan Wing' by European countries as part of drug operations in Europe, was sought with a blue notice issued by Interpol, in collaboration between European countries and Brazil.”

“I congratulate our heroic police officers who carried out the operation. The prayers of our nation are with you. May Allah protect you," the minister concluded.