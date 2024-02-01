In a nationwide crackdown dubbed "Cage," Türkiye successfully dismantled 420 criminal organizations in 2023, the Interior Ministry reported.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, security forces targeted and disrupted 11 international, 14 national, 56 regional and 339 local crime rings throughout the country, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya's statement on Thursday via the social media platform X.

Regardless of their scale or modus operandi, Yerlikaya emphasized the country's unwavering determination to rid Türkiye of both national and international organized crime networks and drug traffickers. He stated, "Whether large or small, with whatever bulletin they are associated, we are committed to cleansing Türkiye from national and international organized crime syndicates and drug traffickers."

Providing details on the dismantled criminal groups, Yerlikaya revealed that among them were six international, two national, 13 regional and 121 local highly armed organized crime gangs. Furthermore, he outlined that, based on the committed offenses, 270 were classified as organized crime, 128 as narcotics related and 22 as cybercrime syndicates.

"While combating criminals beyond our borders, ignoring those within our cities is never and cannot be an option. We enter the dens of mountain bandits just as we mount operations against urban criminals and will continue to do so," Yerlikaya stressed.

He congratulated the heroic police and gendarmerie personnel involved in the operations, stating: "I commend our heroic police and gendarmerie who organize these operations. We will continue to be on the heels of organized crime syndicates for the peace and security of our country."