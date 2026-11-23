Israeli police have detained a 47-year-old Turkish tourist on allegations of supporting Hamas and promoting terrorism after she visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers, Turkish Hürriyet newspaper reported Monday.

According to Hürriyet, the woman traveled to Jerusalem from Ankara as part of a group of 33 people. She is accused of distributing money to Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and sharing social media posts praising former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Her bag and mobile phone were reportedly confiscated, while an investigation was launched over allegations of providing assistance that could facilitate a terrorist act and inciting terrorism. The report said the money she distributed may have been charitable donations or zakat, an obligatory form of almsgiving in Islam.

Turkish Foreign Ministry officials told Hürriyet that Ankara was following the case and holding talks with Israeli authorities.

“We are following the matter and are in contact with Israeli authorities. Deportation is a possibility, but the process has not yet been completed,” the sources said.

Uri Shalev, a spokesperson for Israel’s Public Defender’s Office, told Hürriyet that Israeli lawyers would represent the Turkish national at an upcoming hearing.

Shalev added that her detention had been extended by several days because a Turkish-language interpreter was not available, the report said.

The allegations against the woman have not been independently verified.