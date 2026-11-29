Police seized 196 fake passports and 30 identity cards during a raid on a residence in Istanbul’s Fatih district, where officers also found drugs and drug-related equipment.

Istanbul police launched an investigation after receiving information about alleged drug trafficking at an address in the Hırka-i Şerif neighborhood.

During the operation, officers detained a foreign national suspect.

A search of the residence uncovered 83 drug pills, a precision scale, 196 fake passports and 30 identity cards.

The suspect is expected to be transferred to a removal center after police complete the necessary procedures.

The operation comes amid Türkiye’s broader crackdown on fraudulent documents and citizenship schemes.

In August, authorities initiated procedures to revoke the citizenship of 687 people allegedly granted citizenship through fraudulent property transactions, followed by a second operation in September targeting a scheme involving 1,070 people, including family members.