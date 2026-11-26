Istanbul Governor Davut Gül has urged residents to report people living on the streets who need shelter as temperatures in the city are expected to drop to 2 degrees Celsius (35 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.

In a social media post, Gül warned of the expected cold weather and called on residents to help ensure that no one is left exposed to low temperatures.

He said people staying on the streets across Istanbul’s 39 districts are accommodated throughout the year in hotels contracted by Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations.

According to Gül, the support provided includes accommodation, food, clothing and health care to meet the basic needs of people who lack shelter.

The governor encouraged residents to notify authorities whenever they encounter people living on the streets who may need assistance, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their safety as temperatures fall.

“When you see people living on the streets who need shelter, please report them to our 112 Emergency Call Center. Let us not allow any of our citizens to remain out in the cold,” Gül said.

The appeal comes as colder nighttime temperatures increase the risks faced by people without access to adequate shelter. Through its year-round accommodation arrangements, Istanbul's authorities aim to provide vulnerable residents with a safe place to stay and access to essential services.