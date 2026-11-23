Authorities continued searching for a lion in Istanbul’s Sariyer district on Monday after security camera footage captured an animal believed to be a lioness in the Uskumruköy neighborhood.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said the area where the animal was spotted had been identified and efforts were underway to capture it alive.

The search was launched after a report was received by the district gendarmerie at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Operations were intensified Monday morning, with gendarmerie and municipal enforcement teams deployed to the area.

The search is being conducted under the coordination of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, with the participation of gendarmerie, police and Sariyer Municipality teams.

Extensive security measures have been put in place around the forested area where the animal is believed to be located and nearby villas. Access to and from the area is being controlled, while residents have been warned to remain cautious.

Authorities have reviewed nearby security camera footage as part of the operation, which has also been monitored using drones.

The incident has brought renewed attention to Türkiye’s regulations on keeping dangerous wild animals, including lions.

Under Article 14 of Türkiye’s Animal Protection Law No. 5199, keeping, breeding, housing or acquiring animals classified as dangerous by the relevant ministry is prohibited. The country’s Terrestrial Hunting Law No. 4915 also regulates the capture, possession, breeding and trade of wild animals, requiring authorization where applicable.

Lions and other protected species are also subject to international trade controls under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The housing of lions is generally restricted to authorized institutional facilities, such as zoos and wildlife parks, that meet applicable licensing, animal welfare and security requirements.

Keeping a lion without the necessary authorization can lead to administrative or judicial sanctions, depending on the nature of the violation and the applicable legal provisions. Authorities may also confiscate animals held in breach of regulations and transfer them to authorized facilities with appropriate care and security conditions.

The specific penalties depend on the relevant provisions and circumstances of each case.

"The area where the lion is located has been identified, and every effort is being made to capture it alive," the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement.