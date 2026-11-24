Authorities in Istanbul have found no concrete evidence of a lion in the city's Sarıyer district following reports of a female lion sighting, while gendarmerie teams remain on standby as a precaution.

Istanbul Governor’s Office said Tuesday an examination of new footage received on Nov. 23 concluded that the animal shown was neither a lion nor another large cat species.

The report came after a sighting was reported in the Uskumruköy neighborhood on the evening of Nov. 22, prompting search operations involving gendarmerie teams and other relevant authorities.

Security measures remain in place at locations frequented by residents, with gendarmerie teams ready to assess any new reports. Daily life in the neighborhood has returned to its normal course, and educational activities continue without interruption.

Belgrad Forest, which had been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the searches, has also reopened.

Authorities reviewed nearby security camera footage as part of the investigation. The National Parks Directorate and Sarıyer Municipality’s municipal police were also notified after the initial report.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the incident, while residents in the surrounding area were advised to remain cautious.

In a statement, the governor’s office said field investigations had yielded no concrete evidence that a lion was present in the area. It added that authorities would continue to assess reports in coordination with relevant institutions and conduct further checks if new information emerged.