Istanbul's Bosporus, which connects the Marmara and the Black Sea, was closed to maritime traffic owing to dense fog early Thursday, with ferry services being temporarily canceled.

Maritime traffic in Istanbul has been stopped in both directions due to fog, said the General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

Maritime traffic is temporarily stopped because of the zero visibility issues to the north of Rumelikavağı in the Bosporus, according to the information provided by the authority.

Updates on the revised schedule will be available on the website.