Istanbul's Bosporus, which connects the Marmara and Black Sea, reopened to maritime traffic after being closed Thursday morning due to dense fog, with ferry services being temporarily canceled.

Maritime traffic in Istanbul resumed in both directions at around 1:30 p.m. local time after the weather conditions returned to normal, the General Directorate of Coastal Safety said.

The thick fog led to zero visibility issues to the north of Rumelikavağı in the Bosporus, according to the information provided by the authority.

Updates on the revised schedule will be available on the General Directorate of Coastal Safety's website.