In Istanbul's Küçükçekmece district, a moving Metrobus collided with another Metrobus, leading to a serious accident that resulted in 48 injuries, including four severe cases and one fatality. The Metrobus, traveling toward Beylikdüzü, lost control near Sefaköy, side-swiping an oncoming Metrobus before veering off and striking the barriers.

Emergency services, including police, fire and medical teams, were quickly dispatched to the scene. Firefighters managed to rescue two individuals trapped under the Metrobus, and the injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals after receiving first aid on-site.

The accident caused significant damage, shattering the windows of both Metrobuses and damaging their front and interior sections. Municipal teams continue to clean up the area, and investigations are still ongoing.

Metrobus services in both directions were halted immediately after the accident, leading to long lines of vehicles and many passengers walking along the Metrobus road to reach nearby stops. However, services resumed shortly after the Metrobuses were removed from the scene with the help of tow trucks.

Meanwhile, the moment of the collision was captured by a nearby security camera. The footage shows the Metrobus heading toward Beylikdüzü side-swiping the oncoming Metrobus before losing control and finally coming to a stop after hitting the barriers in the right lane.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, at 8:48 a.m., a collision involving two Metrobuses occurred in the Sefaköy marriage bureau area of Küçükçekmece, Istanbul. The incident resulted in one fatality and 48 injuries, with two individuals reported to be in serious condition. The drivers of the two Metrobuses and the inspection officer have been detained.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Governor's Office, a large number of medical teams were promptly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu commented on the collision between two Metrobuses in Küçükçekmece, stating, "The footage suggests it appears to be a driver error. Our team is quickly assessing the situation based on their positions."

While in Adıyaman for the Türkiye Municipalities Union’s council meeting on Aug. 28, Imamoğlu updated the press on the incident, saying they are closely monitoring developments related to the accident.

Expressing his condolences to the deceased, Imamoğlu said, "We are following the traffic accident. Unfortunately, we have lost a citizen. I will visit the hospital for checks as soon as I arrive. The footage suggests it may be a driver error. Our team is quickly reviewing the situation. Our condolences."

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, who visited Bakırköy Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital where some of the injured are being treated, confirmed that 48 people were affected by the accident. "Unfortunately, one person has died, two are in serious condition and 45 others are receiving treatment for minor injuries," he said. Governor Gül noted that the number of injured might vary as some individuals sought medical attention independently, leading to periodic updates.

At the hospital, Gül reported that 11 injured individuals had arrived, with 4 receiving inpatient care and the rest being treated on an outpatient basis.

The Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the accident, with legal and administrative processes underway. Governor Gül emphasized that health and rescue teams provided immediate assistance. He assured that further details regarding the cause of the accident, which involved two Metrobuses and a white car, would be clarified as the investigation progresses.

"The cause of the accident will become clear as the legal and administrative investigation advances," Gül stated. "We are currently focused on addressing the needs of the deceased and the injured citizens."