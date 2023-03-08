The Istanbul Governor's Office has decided to suspend several Istanbul Metro services from 2 p.m. onward on Wednesday, March 8. The cancellations affect two metro lines and one funicular line.

"In line with the decision taken by the Governorship of Istanbul, M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line Taksim station, Şişhane station Istiklal Street entrance-exit, and F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line will be closed as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8," read the statement shared on Metro Istanbul's Twitter account.