The 7th International Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) in cooperation with Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry, opened in Istanbul on Saturday, bringing together policymakers, academics and civil society representatives to discuss how imposed beauty standards affect women’s rights, opportunities and participation in society.

Held under the theme “Constructed Beauties,” the two-day summit features 27 speakers from 14 countries and examines how historical, cultural, commercial and digital influences have turned particular physical features into widely accepted ideals of beauty.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said women should not be judged by their appearance or forced to meet specific beauty standards to gain social acceptance.

“The success of a scientist cannot be measured by her face, an artist’s talent by her body, or a manager’s competence by her appearance,” Göktaş said, warning that appearance-based expectations follow women into schools, workplaces and public life.

She recalled Türkiye’s past headscarf bans as examples of women being excluded from education and employment because of their clothing and beliefs. “Deciding how women should dress while claiming to defend their freedom clearly contradicts the principles of equality and liberty,” she said.

Göktaş also warned that digital platforms, artificial intelligence and beauty filters intensify pressure by repeatedly promoting idealized faces, bodies and lifestyles. Such images encourage people to compare themselves with unrealistic standards, with girls particularly vulnerable to their effects on body image and their relationship with food.

She called on families, schools and digital platforms to help children grow up without feeling compelled to compare their appearance with others and to ensure they can access support without fear of judgement.

The minister said beauty expectations also carry economic consequences, as women are increasingly expected to devote time, effort and money to maintaining a particular appearance, potentially undermining their economic independence.

“When a choice becomes a condition for social acceptance, it ceases to be a choice,” she said.

Göktaş said Türkiye was supporting women’s economic participation through entrepreneurship, cooperatives and digital opportunities while promoting responsible media representation and challenging content that objectifies women or normalizes violence.

She called for a change in social attitudes, saying, “We must build a society that changes prejudices against women rather than one that makes women feel they must constantly change themselves.”

Göktaş also drew attention to Palestinian women in Gaza, describing mothers struggling to find food and clean water for their children amid the devastation.

“Justice for women must never be measured differently depending on geography,” she said, pledging that Türkiye would continue to support Palestinian women and children and amplify their voices on international platforms.

Global beauty standards

KADEM Chairperson Canan Sarı said beauty standards had increasingly become instruments of social pressure, reducing women’s worth to their appearance and undermining their individuality.

“We are not judging beauty, personal care or aesthetic preferences. We are questioning the mechanisms of pressure that reduce women’s value to their appearance, disregard their individuality and force them to conform to certain molds,” Sarı said.

She said the summit, held since 2014, brings together experts from different countries and disciplines to identify barriers to women’s equal enjoyment of rights and opportunities. Previous editions have addressed family, migration, war, cultural codes, the digital world and artificial intelligence.

Sarı said KADEM had spent 13 years combating discrimination and violence against women through academic research, campaigns and projects, guided by the principle of “equality in existence, justice in responsibility.”

She questioned how beauty, historically interpreted differently across cultures, had become confined to narrow global standards. Specific facial features, body measurements and skin tones are increasingly presented as ideals that every woman should meet, while characteristics once celebrated are portrayed as flaws requiring correction.

“These global beauty standards are rapidly eroding our local identities and differences,” she said, warning that aesthetic preferences associated with particular regions and economic centers were being presented as universal ideals.

Sarı said digital platforms and algorithms amplify idealized images across borders, turning digitally altered faces and bodies into benchmarks against which women judge themselves. Constant exposure to these images is particularly concerning for adolescents and young women, whose body image and sense of identity are still developing, as it can contribute to dissatisfaction, anxiety and feelings of inadequacy.

She also criticized the portrayal of aging as a problem to be delayed or eliminated, while natural bodily changes associated with pregnancy and childbirth are increasingly presented as imperfections.

“Women’s ages change, their lives change, and their responsibilities change. Yet, unfortunately, the expectation that they should always look young, beautiful and flawless does not change,” she said.

Sarı said meeting these expectations comes at a growing cost in time, effort and money, creating financial and psychological burdens for women, particularly in the workplace. When appearance takes precedence over knowledge, experience and competence, women can face discrimination in recruitment and career advancement, while pressure to conform can drive them to purchase products and services to maintain socially accepted looks.

She also stressed that appearance-based humiliation should be recognized as psychological violence.

“A woman being humiliated because of her weight, devalued because she is aging, or constantly criticized for her appearance is psychological violence,” she said.

KADEM will highlight this issue through a campaign marking the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Sarı stressed that the goal was not to discourage beauty or personal care but to ensure women could make their own choices without pressure or discrimination.

“Women should receive the same respect in every circumstance, regardless of their appearance,” she said. “No woman should have to conform to beauty standards to be respected or to access rights and opportunities.”