The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) has released its latest statistics on life expectancy. According to the report, the overall life expectancy at birth for Türkiye stood at 77.5 years during the specified period. This figure represents a slight decrease from the 2019-2021 data, which recorded a life expectancy of 77.7 years.

The study also revealed that men in Türkiye have a life expectancy of 74.8 years at birth, while women enjoy a longer life expectancy of 80.3 years. This notable gender disparity demonstrates that women, on average, live up to 5.5 years longer than their male counterparts.

For individuals starting work at 15, the average remaining life expectancy was stipulated as 63.5 years. However, this figure varies when considering gender, with men having an expectancy of 60.8 years and women 66.2 years.

Further dissecting the data, the report disclosed that a 30-year-old person in Türkiye can expect to live an additional 48.9 years, with men having an average remaining life expectancy of 46.3 years and women enjoying a longer projection of 51.5 years. The gap between life expectancy of men and women at this age is 5.2 years.

For those reaching the milestone of 50 years, the average life expectancy in Türkiye stands at 29.8 years. This period is further delineated, with men having 27.4 years and women leading with 32.2 years of life expectancy.

Finally, for 65-year-olds, the average remaining life expectancy in Türkiye is 17.1 years, with men experiencing an expectancy of 15.3 years and women surpassing them with an average of 18.8 years indicating that women aged 65 can anticipate living approximately 3.5 years longer than their male counterparts.