The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) aim to undertake an extensive agricultural census and develop data-driven policies to support the sector's growth.

Under the terms of the protocol inked between the ministry's General Directorate of Agricultural Reform and the country's statistical body, agricultural data, including statistics, business particulars, animal counts and land information, will be recorded. Türkiye's last general agricultural census took place in 2001.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, who officially announced the accord in a written statement, emphasized that the ministry had been diligently laying the groundwork for the forthcoming agricultural census, and an actionable roadmap had been charted through consultations with pertinent institutions.

The minister underscored the crucial role this project would play in formulating "innovative regulations poised to steer agricultural production."

In its initial phase, he explained that the census will pinpoint agricultural lands not currently accounted for in administrative records and identify the agricultural enterprises actively operating on these lands. This phase will encompass preliminary screenings, the creation of questionnaires, the development of data entry programs and a slate of informational, training and promotional campaigns.

In the second phase, utilizing the information garnered, data reflecting the variables aligned with international benchmarks and national requirements will be meticulously collated from the field, Yumaklı elaborated.