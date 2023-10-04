The St. Ephrem Syriac Ancient Orthodox Church, in the leafy neighborhood of Yeşilköy on the European part of Istanbul, is set to open for worshipers during a ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 8. This momentous event holds historical significance, not only for the Christian community but also for Türkiye as a whole, as it marks the construction of the first church from scratch in nearly a century, since the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye.

Sait Susin, president of the Istanbul Assyrian Kadim Foundation, expressed excitement about the upcoming inauguration. He highlighted that the construction of the church spanned a decade, with seven years dedicated to formalities and procedures.

President Erdoğan had laid the foundation of the church in 2019, with plans for inauguration on Feb. 19. However, due to the devastating earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, it was deemed inappropriate to inaugurate the church amid such a somber atmosphere.

Susin shared that Assyrians worldwide are eagerly following proceedings and individuals from various corners of the globe are willing to attend the opening ceremony. He emphasized that prayers conducted during the event would contribute to fostering unity and solidarity within the country.

The inauguration ceremony will see the participation of a representative from the Patriarchate as well as a diverse gathering of attendees from both Türkiye and abroad. During the ceremony, attendees will be ushered to the upper floor of the church, where government officials will also be present. The church has a capacity of 750 individuals for worship.

Apart from the church in Beyoğlu Tarlabaşı, Susin noted that they do not possess another church on their property. Given that the majority of the Assyrian community resides in Yeşilköy, this newly constructed church will greatly address their spiritual needs.

Following the opening, the first service, referred to as "the blessing of the church," will take place on the subsequent Sunday.

The church, designed as a five-story building in the open area adjacent to the Latin Catholic Cemetery in Yeşilköy, allots one floor for a cultural hall. This multifunctional space will serve as a gathering place for the community after services and will host ceremonies such as baptisms, condolences, weddings, as well as meetings and conferences.

On the ground floor of the church, a section designated for worship includes the metropolitan living space, guest rooms, and parking facilities enhancing accessibility and worshiper convenience.