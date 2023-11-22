Türkiye’s Communications Directorate Tuesday released a new book about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan titled "Those Who Run With Passion Never Get Tired."

All the work carried out by the Turkish president in 2020, 2021, 2022, and in the first six months of 2023 were compiled in the four-volume book prepared by the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In the book, the meetings, openings, ceremonies and meetings attended by Erdoğan are described with photographs.

It also includes Erdoğan's domestic and international visits and phone calls with the world leaders.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said all the work of the president was "meticulously" compiled.

"We made available to our citizens all the work done by our esteemed president with the love of serving his nation," Altun said.

Erdoğan took a giant step for Türkiye while implementing projects and services that the nation has dreamed of for years, he added.

"We will continue to work with all our strength under the leadership of our president, with the motto 'Those Who Run With Passion Never Get Tired'," he stressed.