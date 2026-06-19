Dangerous lane-switching violations on Turkish roads have dropped sharply following the introduction of tougher traffic penalties and increased enforcement, according to official data.

The amendments to Türkiye's Highway Traffic Law, which entered into force on Feb. 27, strengthened sanctions against a range of traffic offenses considered major threats to road safety.

Data obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) showed that one of the most significant declines was recorded in so-called "lane-weaving" violations, a dangerous maneuver in which drivers repeatedly switch lanes in traffic at high speeds.

Between Feb. 27 and May 31 last year, authorities detected 47,380 such violations. During the same period this year, the figure fell to 3,306.

The decline of 44,074 cases represents a 93% decrease, highlighting the impact of stricter penalties and intensified inspections carried out by the Interior Ministry.

Officials say the measures are part of broader efforts to improve road safety and protect lives and property across the country.

The new regulations have also contributed to reductions in several other traffic offenses.

Tachograph violations, which involve devices used to record driving and rest times for commercial vehicles, fell by 80.2%.

Speeding violations declined by 55.1%, while failures to comply with police stop orders dropped by 52.4%.

Authorities also recorded a 36.4% decrease in helmet-related violations and a 33.7% reduction in cases of driving without a valid license.

Wrong-way driving violations fell by 21.4%, while traffic sign violations decreased by 14.8%.

Red-light violations were down 11.9%, drunk-driving offenses fell by 10.3%, and seat belt violations declined by 7.9%, according to the data.