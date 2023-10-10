Data released by the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security reveals that more than 2,250 people lost their lives in over 411,000 traffic accidents in Türkiye during the first nine months of the year. Additionally, 269,091 individuals sustained injuries, while more than 235,000 accidents resulted in material damage only.

Among these accidents, approximately 188,000 occurred due to driver faults, 18,709 involved pedestrians, 1,389 affected passengers and 749 were attributed to road-related factors.

The city with the highest number of fatalities in traffic accidents was the capital, Ankara, with 123 deaths, followed by Istanbul and the western province of Izmir.

Türkiye has already implemented an action plan for the years 2021 to 2023, which focuses on enhancing cooperation among various ministries and public agencies to promote traffic safety. The national program includes activities aimed at raising awareness of traffic safety issues, conducting new social media campaigns, and utilizing smart road technologies for more effective inspections. The government is also taking steps to increase road safety training for young students who are yet to qualify for driving licenses as a preventive measure against accidents.

The data highlights the need for continued efforts to reduce traffic accidents, protect lives and enhance road safety across the country.