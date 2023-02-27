After the earthquakes in Türkiye, 37-year-old Palestinian Sameh Aqtash, who participated in search and rescue efforts in Kahramanmaraş, lost his life in an attack by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported Monday.

In a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent, it was reported that Sameh Aqtash, 37, was wounded in the stomach in an armed attack by Israeli forces and settlers in Zaatara Nablus. He later succumbed to his wound.

Late Sunday, Israeli media reported clashes between Palestinians and settlers seeking revenge near Huwara. The Palestine News Agency reported that settlers "set fire to several Palestinian-owned houses" in villages near Nablus.

The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian talks were held in Jordan on Sunday to quell a surge in West Bank violence.