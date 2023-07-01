Inmates serving prison terms in the city of Manchester in Britain launched a charity campaign to support earthquake survivors in Türkiye's southeast.

Donations collected by prisoners at Dovegate jail for the benefit of earthquake victims were delivered to the Turkish Consulate General in Manchester.

Consul-General Seyfi Onur Sayın told Anadolu that prison officials informed the consulate of their desire to launch the campaign.

"We thanked them and accepted the offer," Sayın said, underlining that the prisoners donating their pocket money had "a special value."

Visiting the prison after the donations were collected, he said, "We had the opportunity to thank the prisoners and administrators who organized the campaign, and we received the check."

Sayın said the check was already deposited to the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD's account.

"This aid is a good example of the solidarity displayed by the people and institutions of the two countries in difficult times," he added.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces and northwest Syria, claiming over 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.