The construction of village houses and earthquake-resistant homes in Türkiye's earthquake-stricken Gaziantep continues to gain pace, said Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki.

It's been nearly nine months after the powerful tremors that caused unprecedented destruction, razing dozens of buildings to the ground and leaving at least 50,000 people killed on Feb. 6.

Özhaseki announced on Wednesday that the construction of 24,977 disaster residences and village houses in Gaziantep is continuing rapidly.

Özhaseki took to his social media account that they kept their promises and shared information about disaster residences built in Gaziantep.

He stated that they built a total of 59,522 independent sections in Gaziantep, including 29,315 disaster residences, 12,607 village houses, 17,600 warehouses, barns and workplaces, and said: "The 24,977 disaster residences and village houses, the construction of which we started without wasting any time, rose rapidly.

"In the 'On-Site Transformation' project, we continue our work for the 10,954 residences and workplaces for which applications have been made so far. We continue to work diligently and enthusiastically."

The "On-Site Transformation Project" was launched to provide grants and financial support to people who desire to reconstruct their structures in quake-ravaged areas.

Within the scope of the project by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, construction and transformation offices were opened at 22 locations in the five provinces. These offices will provide legal and financial counseling to those benefiting from the project.

Özhaseki also stated that they assigned one of the deputy ministers for this project, pledging that the ministry would closely monitor all processes from the start of construction to the settlement of the new residents.

"We will conduct all kinds of inspections from the beginning to the end of the project. We will rebuild Hatay and Antakya in accordance with its previous state," the minister stated.

Meanwhile, the ministry also carries out projects for earthquake-affected children to develop academic and socio-emotional capacities between the ages of 4 and 17 through academic and sociocultural studies in and out of school.