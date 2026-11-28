Turkish authorities launched a coordinated search and rescue operation in the northwestern province of Bolu after contact was lost with a vehicle carrying 10 children and three staff members returning from a trip to the Yedigöller region, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

In a statement on the social media platform NSosyal, Duran said relevant authorities were working in close coordination to locate the missing vehicle.

"Our greatest wish is to reach our children and staff members safe and sound as soon as possible," Duran said.

He urged media outlets to exercise responsibility in their coverage of the incident, calling on the public to follow official announcements and refrain from relying on unverified information during the sensitive search and rescue operation.

The Family and Social Services Ministry said the vehicle was carrying 10 girls aged 14 to 17 from a children's care facility in Kocaeli and three staff members returning from a day trip to Bolu's Yedigöller and Gölcük Nature Park. The ministry said relevant authorities were immediately notified after contact with the vehicle was lost, prompting the deployment of search and rescue teams.

Personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the gendarmerie and the ministry were conducting drone-assisted search operations, with the ministry closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant institutions.