In Izmir's Selçuk district, located on the western coast of Türkiye, locally produced peaches are receiving acclaim in international markets. Last year, Türkiye exported 113,000 tons of peaches to Russia, its largest market. This year, in the first seven months alone, exports to Russia have reached 129,000 tons, generating revenue of $128.4 million.

According to data from the Aegean Exporters' Associations (EIB), Türkiye's peach exports between Jan. 1 and July 31, 2024, increased by 16.9% from 161,000 tons to 188,000 tons compared to the same period last year.

Revenue from peach exports rose approximately 26% from $146 million to $186 million. In the first seven months of this year, Türkiye exported peaches and nectarines to 66 countries, with Russia being the largest market, purchasing 129,000 tons and generating $128.4 million in revenue.

Sadık Demircan, a board member of EIB, highlighted the quality of peaches produced in Selçuk, noting the district's growing prominence in the peach industry. He pointed out that while Bursa used to be the leading region in peach production, Selçuk has now risen to a significant position.

“Peaches contribute significantly to the national economy. Selçuk, particularly in the Aegean Region, has become very important for peach production, with notable advancements in quality and quantity,” Demircan stated.

However, Demircan also mentioned that as the harvest season approaches its end, prices have begun to decline. “The harvest will continue for another 10 days, we are experiencing the final days of the peach season. As we approach the end of the harvest, prices have decreased and fell below expectations."

"This year's tonnage was slightly lower, affecting market prices, which initially dropped, then rose, and are now declining again. Nevertheless, there have been no issues with exports. the peach market is primarily composed of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and some European countries, with Russia being the largest market. This year, peach exports have increased by 16%, and the value has risen by 20%, reaching $186 million,” he added.