Several Turkish provinces have recently banned visitors in forests given the risks of wildfires.

According to statements issued by the authorities, visitors are banned to enter forests varying between June 15 - Oct. 31 in several provinces including Istanbul, Çanakkale, Aydın, Ardahan, Tunceli, Kütahya and Bursa.

In the statement issued by the Bursa Forest Divisional Directorate, it was reported that decisions regarding the summer term were taken at the last meeting of the Bursa Provincial Forest Fire Fighting and Combating Commission. It was also announced that the ban is effective in all districts of the province between June 30 to Sept. 30.

The northwestern Çanakkale provincial governorship in a statement highlighted the need to undertake additional measures – under the coordination of the Forestry Regional Directorate – since wildfires have started across the country in recent days. Authorities also noted that a similar ban is set to take effect from June 26 until Sept. 15, 2023.

The governorship of Istanbul on Friday morning has also issued a ban on setting any fire during picnics in natural parks, groves, and forest areas within the borders of the province between June 24 and Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, forest fires were reported in the Aksu and Kaş districts of southern Antalya province recently, however, the fire in the Ikizce neighborhood of Kaş is under control, according to the latest reports on Friday.