The call for social entrepreneurship mobilization began in 11 provinces damaged by the earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye within the framework of the "Social Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Integration Project" (SEECO) for women and youth staying in tents and containers, to ensure their participation in employment.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the latest Cabinet meeting, said, "We are maximizing the state contribution in the financing of projects by transferring all the resources of our development agencies to the cities of the disaster area."

Following this statement, the "Call to Support Social Procurement" was launched within the SEECO project, financed by the European Union and carried out with the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology Development Agencies General Directorate and the World Bank. The call was made by the Çukurova Development Agency, the Eastern Mediterranean Development Agency and the Ipekyolu Development Agency Dicle, covering 11 provinces within the jurisdiction of the Development Agency and Karacadağ Development Agency.

With this call, 57 support facilities will be established in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Kilis and Mardin. The cooperation of the facilities will primarily enable women and youth to step into entrepreneurship. Approximately 500 entrepreneurs will be provided financial support from a 15 million euro fund for the purchase of machinery and equipment.

Within the framework of the call, "social purchasing" protocols will be signed with large companies operating in the textile, manufacturing, food, industry and service sectors in Türkiye. In this context, companies will give a purchase guarantee to earthquake-affected entrepreneurs who will produce products to the standards required by large companies. Larger firms will also help products reach wider markets. The sustainability of the facilities to be established by entrepreneurs will also be provided by local governments and development agencies.

Thus, with this call, it will be ensured that the disaster survivors, who are enduring difficult times following the earthquakes, participate in employment. In addition, support will be given to the socio-economic development of the region, and women and youth staying in tent and container cities will be assisted in their psychosocial recovery.