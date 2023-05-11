Trakya University (TÜ) students have made prosthetic limbs for quake victims who endured severe injuries resulting in amputation during Feb. 6 devastating earthquakes.

Vilhel Yıldırım, 56, who lives in quake-stricken Elbistan, took his first steps after losing his right lower leg under the rubble. He will spend at least two more months learning to walk again with his newly fitted first prosthesis at Koşuyolu Yüksek Ihtisas Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul.

Lamenting that he lost many of his relatives in the deadly disaster, Yıldırım with tears in his eyes shared: “I’m standing on my legs. Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I felt it was better for me to lose my life than be disabled and be a burden on others. That’s why this day is so important for me.”

The Director of the Vocational School of Health Services Dr. Irfan Coşkun explained that prosthetic legs for the earthquake victims were made with the help of students in the orthopedic and prosthesis laboratory of the University in Edirne.

The university’s Orthopedic Prosthesis and Orthotics Program Instructor Hayati Kaya said many people lost their limbs in the disaster. "It took us a while to reach amputee victims like Yıldırım. After learning about these patients, we started working on prosthesis making,” the instructor added.

Explaining the process of prosthesis making, Kaya said: “A prosthetic is made from carbon and resin to make it durable and light, and fitted with imported mechanisms chosen to suit the user’s needs. After carrying out a successful prosthesis application on Yıldırım, he has been under observation for a while as he is currently using crutches while walking as a precautionary measure to provide more balance and to complete the adaptation process."

"When he (Yildrim) gets used to the prosthesis and walks independently, we will help more earthquake amputees with prosthetic limbs," Kaya added.