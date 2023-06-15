The sunflowers that over the past weeks emerged from under the wreckage of a dry fruit shop in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaraş, one of the provinces greatly impacted by the pair of devastating earthquakes in early February, have recently bloomed, drawing the attention of the locals.

The sunflowers seeds in a wrecked shop situated in central Azerbaijan Boulevard, one of the places where the most loss of life was experienced in the earthquakes on Feb. 6, have sprouted and risen high over the debris.

The blooming of the sunflowers that have reached half a meter in length has captivated many passersby, with some noting that the unique beauty surprised them and left them saddened as many people lost their lives in that area.

Yahya Erden, a telephone distributor on the street speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), recalled the major disaster that was experienced in the city over four months ago.

Noting that before the earthquakes, close to his shop, there was a dry fruit shop, Erden was touched by the fact that the sunflowers bloomed after the powerful tremors that left millions of people in need of shelter across the region.

"It is a miracle of my Lord because the seeds were left under the rubble during the earthquake ... they blossomed spontaneously. The sunflowers we are accustomed to seeing in the fields now bloomed in the debris where people died. It makes us a little sad," he lamented.

Another citizen, Mehmet Durna, who makes kebabs on the street, recalled that many shops were destroyed in the first earthquake.

Stating that some citizens removed sunflowers for commemorative purposes, Durna said: "The seeds that spilled from the dried fruit shop grew as sunflowers. It is a miracle of my Lord, (that) they are blooming. With God's help, I hope our country will stand up (after the disaster)."

More than 50,000 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6. The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, which were centered in Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.