Three brothers hailing from quake-devastated Kahramanmaraş, owners of bread production facilities in Azerbaijan, Iran and Ukraine, have united in solidarity for their fellow citizens. They are producing and distributing bread free of charge in the aftermath of "the disaster of the century."

Returning to their hometown on the third day of the earthquakes, Hasan, 51, Servet, 48, and Emrah Akkuş, 45, rushed to the aid of their fellow countrymen and started to bake bread with limited means in a wood fire oven they used in past.

The brothers, who were able to produce 20,000-25,000 loaves daily in around a week, increased their production capacity to 40,000-42,000 after natural gas was reintroduced to the city.

Working on bread production round the clock, the brothers distribute the bread they produce to the victims free of charge.

One of the brothers, baker Hasan Akkuş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have been producing bread in Azerbaijan, Iran and Ukraine for 30 years.

On the day of the earthquake, his wife, who was in Kahramanmaraş, called him on the phone and said, "There was a huge earthquake, the buildings were destroyed, people were left under the rubble." Explaining that he came to his hometown from Ukraine, Akkuş explained how he started to produce bread for the quake survivors in the city and that his two brothers residing in Azerbaijan and Iran joined him.

"What day will I be beside my people if not on days like this,'' he said. ''People need bread, water, food, help. The people are devastated. The night I came to my country, we started to produce hot bread for our people. Here, we distribute free bread to our citizens," Akkuş said.

He also thanked the donors who provided them with flour and mentioned that 38 members of his family worked at the bakery.

Stating that they continue to produce bread and provide support, Akkuş said, "Our lives and families were destroyed under the rubble, I can't even be happy that my own family or myself is alive, I can't be happy because wherever you look, there is pain, sadness, destruction and loss. Hopefully, we will solve these wounds, pain and troubles hand in hand.''

Explaining that sometimes he works with only two hours of sleep a day, Akkuş underlined that people's blessings are more important than anything else.

Emphasizing that he works without any expectations, Akkuş noted he aims to make people happy, even if a little, adding that through the support of officials and following the reintegration of natural gas they increased bread production. But that he wishes he could do even more. ''If only we could produce 100,000 loaves of bread. I wish we could touch everyone in need," he said.