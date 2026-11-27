The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has reopened two schools in Syria’s Idlib province following reconstruction and renovation work, with the facilities expected to serve 1,200 students.

The Maarat Hurma and Maarat al-Sin schools were rendered unusable by bombardments during the ousted Bashar Assad regime. They have been restored with support from IHH and international partner organizations.

Maarat al-Sin School was renovated in cooperation with Legis, a Macedonia-based organization, while Maarat Hurma School was rebuilt in partnership with Solidarnost Bosna, based in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Maarat Hurma School has 14 classrooms, four administrative rooms, two toilet blocks and a security room. Maarat al-Sin School includes eight classrooms, a laboratory, three administrative rooms, a caretaker’s room, a toilet block and an underground water reservoir.

IHH’s Syria representative, Hamza Dinçer, said the foundation had supported the Syrian people since the beginning of the war and had been working on the country’s reconstruction for the past two years.

He said the IHH was rebuilding and repairing schools, homes and mosques, adding that children would play a key role in Syria’s future.

“God willing, the children who grow up in these schools today will build Syria’s future,” Dinçer said, thanking donors in Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina for supporting the projects.

Legis President Jasmin Redjepi said children were among those most affected by war and stressed the importance of equal educational opportunities. He said people in Macedonia had supported the school’s reconstruction to help children continue their education.

Muammer Hakan Cengiz, Türkiye’s consul general in Aleppo, attended the opening ceremony and highlighted education’s importance in securing the lasting gains of the Syrian revolution.

He said Türkiye would continue supporting the Syrian people in education and other fields, wishing the reopened schools success in serving students and local communities.