The Turkish humanitarian organization Doctors Worldwide Türkiye has provided free medical examinations and medication to Palestinian refugees at Nahr El Bared Refugee Camp in northern Lebanon as part of efforts to improve access to health care.

A volunteer medical team consisting of two family physicians, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and two project coordinators delivered free primary health care services at Al-Bared Health Center, which is operated by the Al Shifaa Association for Health and Humanitarian Services.

The team examined patients, prescribed medication and distributed medicines free of charge, drawing strong interest from camp residents.

Among children receiving treatment, upper respiratory tract and ear infections, along with coughing, were common complaints. Chronic diseases were more prominent among adult patients.

Doctors also advised patients on monitoring chronic conditions, including thyroid disorders, diabetes and high blood pressure, and provided guidance on vitamin use, children's nutrition and early diagnosis.

Family physician Ferhat Temizyürek, who examined children at the center, said he had previously participated in volunteer medical work in Syria's Idlib region in 2021.

He said the warm reception from Palestinian refugees and the opportunity to help their children had made the mission particularly meaningful.

“Being able to help our Palestinian brothers and sisters and turn the question of ‘What can we do for them?’ into action, even if it means carrying a drop of water to help heal their wounds, makes us happy,” Temizyürek said.

He added that children were mainly being treated for upper respiratory tract and ear infections and coughing, with doctors providing medication following examinations.

Some children displaying signs such as delayed speech, repetitive movements and not responding to their names were referred for developmental pediatric assessments due to suspected autism, Temizyürek said.

He stressed the need for support from humanitarian organizations to ensure refugees could access medical services free of charge.

Medical mission continues

Doctors Worldwide Türkiye's volunteer team is also scheduled to visit Beddawi Refugee Camp in Tripoli and Burj Al Barajneh Refugee Camp in Beirut to examine residents and distribute necessary medication.

The team's medical assistance activities in Lebanon will continue until Nov. 28.

Nahr El Bared Refugee Camp, established in 1949 by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and supported by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has approximately 49,000 registered refugees, according to the source.

The camp suffered extensive destruction during armed clashes in 2007 and subsequently underwent reconstruction. UNRWA data cited in the report puts the camp's Palestinian population at around 32,500.

Al-Bared Health Center provides services across several specialties, including pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat care, dentistry, cardiology and emergency medicine, as well as laboratory testing.

The center examines approximately 3,500 patients a month and employs 50 health workers, including 30 doctors. Consultations cost between $10 and $15, and the center operates its emergency unit around the clock.