On the solemn occasion of the first anniversary of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, first lady Emine Erdoğan took to her social media platform on Tuesday to commemorate the lives lost and share a heartfelt message of remembrance and resilience.

Expressing her deep condolences, the first lady stated: "I wholeheartedly believe that the struggle that has been carried out hand in hand by the state and the nation since the first day will lead to the rebirth of our cities affected by the earthquake from the ashes. May we have mercy on all the citizens we lost in the disaster."

She extended her thoughts and prayers to the grieving families, emphasizing the importance of patience and unity during these trying times.

"The tremors not only destroyed buildings but also shattered hearts. However, amid the tragedy, I found solace in the unity and solidarity displayed by the nation, describing it as the 'togetherness of the century,'" Erdoğan said.

She praised the remarkable transformation of every household into a beacon of charity and every citizen into a volunteer, illustrating the collective strength and resilience of the Turkish people.

The first lady reaffirmed her unwavering belief in the collaborative efforts between the state and the nation, emphasizing their pivotal role in guiding the affected cities toward recovery and renewal. Alongside her heartfelt message, Erdoğan shared a video detailing the earthquake's aftermath and the tireless search and rescue operations that ensued, underscoring the unwavering commitment to support and solidarity in times of adversity.