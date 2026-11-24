Palestinian volunteers are turning empty humanitarian aid boxes into school desks and chairs for children attending a tent school affiliated with Türkiye’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Gaza, offering a practical response to severe shortages of classroom furniture amid the destruction of the enclave’s education infrastructure.

The initiative, launched by a group of Palestinian volunteers under the name “Eknan,” repurposes empty humanitarian aid boxes into usable tables and chairs to address shortages of classroom furniture in temporary schools.

Rim Carur, who leads the team, said that the idea emerged from efforts to make use of discarded materials in Gaza, where resources and supplies are severely limited.

“We were thinking about recycling and how to make the best use of waste around us. Aid boxes delivered to schools were among these materials, and they were quite durable,” Carur said.

She explained that children attending a special education and counseling tent had been forced to sit on the ground and write because the school lacked desks.

To address the problem, the volunteers began making large, sturdy tables and chairs from the boxes, taking care to ensure the furniture was suitable for children.

Carur said the team faced difficulties due to a shortage of tools and materials. However, she stressed that the initiative was about more than recycling, aiming to give children a more suitable space to sit and write during lessons.

Fuel shortages worsen furniture scarcity

Since Israeli attacks began in October 2023, shortages of cooking gas and fuel have forced people in Gaza to rely on materials such as wood, cardboard and plastic to meet basic needs, including heating and cooking.

“The suffocating Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip and years of war mean that wood is no longer available as it once was. Many people have burned wooden furniture to make fires because there is no cooking gas, making it even harder to obtain school desks,” Carur said.

The volunteers decided to reuse the aid boxes rather than discard them or burn them for fuel.

“These boxes arrived carrying humanitarian aid. Instead of throwing them away or using them to make fires, we repurposed them to make school furniture,” she said.

Fawaz Dagmous, the director of the tent school, said the quality of the tables and chairs was remarkable given the limited materials and resources used to produce them.

He said the initiative offers a partial response to the broader crisis facing educational institutions across Gaza.

“The initiative does not completely solve the problem at our school or other schools, but it is like a candle that illuminates the darkness we are experiencing to some extent, providing students with a more suitable place to sit,” Dagmous said.

Most schools in Gaza have been destroyed or severely damaged and rendered unusable during Israeli attacks.

The destruction of educational infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of children without access to basic education.

According to a report published by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Nov. 4, approximately 770,000 children in Gaza will need educational support during the 2026-2027 academic year.

The report said around 200,000 children are unable to access formal education, while 570,000 are learning in temporary educational spaces. Approximately 93% of school buildings need to be rebuilt or undergo extensive repairs.