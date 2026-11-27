Turkish police have arrested 1,017 suspects in operations targeting drug dealers across 73 provinces over the past two weeks, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

Authorities seized 2.76 tons of narcotics and more than 1.9 million drug pills during the operations.

The operations were coordinated by the General Directorate of Security's Anti-Narcotics Department and chief public prosecutor's offices, with provincial police departments carrying out raids targeting suspected drug dealers and distribution networks.

A total of 2,431 police teams and 3,889 personnel participated in the operations, supported by 10 aircraft and 35 narcotics detection dogs, the ministry said.

Of the 1,870 suspects detained during the raids, 1,017 were arrested, while judicial control measures were imposed on 291 others. Legal proceedings against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

The operations covered 73 provinces, highlighting the nationwide scope of the campaign against drug trafficking and the sale of illegal substances.

Turkish authorities regularly conduct anti-narcotics operations as part of efforts to disrupt drug supply networks, seize illegal substances and bring suspected traffickers before the courts.