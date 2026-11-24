President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, which was extended by two days beyond its scheduled closing date of Nov. 20, attracted more than 1 million visitors and generated significant investment opportunities for Türkiye, while acknowledging that countries failed to reach consensus on the summit’s overarching decision.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex on Monday, Erdoğan described COP31 as the largest international event hosted by Türkiye to date, saying the summit established a valuable foundation for future climate negotiations despite disagreements over the final text.

“It would have been better if the countries had demonstrated a constructive approach on the final day and reached an agreement on the overarching decision. Nevertheless, a very valuable foundation has been established for the next round of negotiations,” he said.

Although countries failed to agree on the final decision summarizing the conference’s overall outcomes, 46 decisions were adopted unanimously during the summit, Erdoğan said.

The COP31 Leaders’ Summit, held on Nov. 11-12, brought together 102 leaders from 95 countries and seven international organizations, alongside more than 300 ministers. A total of 3,645 media representatives covered the event, while approximately 26,000 personnel supported its organization, he added.

Türkiye highlights climate investments

Erdoğan said Türkiye sought to combine its climate diplomacy efforts with investment and economic opportunities arising from hosting the summit.

He highlighted a memorandum of understanding with China worth approximately $15 billion on renewable energy cooperation, alongside financing agreements totaling $5.1 billion with international development banks.

Türkiye also advanced cooperation with Saudi Arabia on electricity projects and took steps with Canada to develop new energy technologies, he said.

Erdoğan estimated that COP31 generated $2 billion in direct economic activity in Antalya, adding that the wider economic impact could double that amount.

“We have secured new investments for our country while strengthening Antalya’s capacity to host international events and establishing lasting infrastructure,” he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted the Zero Waste Movement, promoted internationally under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, as part of Türkiye’s broader climate efforts.

Fossil fuel dispute blocks COP31 deal

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who served as COP31 president-designate, said disagreements over the language concerning fossil fuels prevented countries from reaching consensus on the overarching decision.

Kurum criticized the European Union’s position in the negotiations, arguing that its demands had overshadowed broader efforts to reach an agreement.

“We are not a tribal state. We cannot ignore countries that bear the real cost of the climate crisis for the sake of someone else’s interests,” he said.

Kurum said the EU insisted on specific wording concerning fossil fuels, despite the presidency’s efforts to reflect language from previously adopted decisions in the proposed text.

“This is a setting in which 196 countries must be able to make decisions together. We cannot take only one group into account,” he said.

He added that Türkiye’s presidency had sought to bridge differences between the EU and Gulf countries, bringing representatives together and preparing three separate texts in an effort to secure agreement.

According to information obtained during the negotiations, Saudi Arabia agreed to include a reference to fossil fuels using wording from previous COP summits. However, disagreements persisted, including over a provision concerning trade, preventing a final consensus.

Kurum also pointed to agreements reached during the summit on climate action, including language on increasing electrification’s share, scaling up adaptation finance and reducing methane emissions. He said agreements and investment announcements across various sectors exceeded $26 billion.

“The world and humanity are the losers. It is a shame,” he said, referring to the failure to reach agreement on the final text.

Despite the deadlock over the overarching decision, countries reached agreements on several agenda items, including the transition of the Adaptation Fund from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement.

A roadmap was also adopted for implementing the Belem Adaptation Indicators, which are designed to measure progress toward global adaptation goals.

Under climate finance, parties agreed on implementation arrangements for the 2027-2028 period of a two-year work program.

COP31 started on Nov. 9 and concluded on the evening of Nov. 22 following extended negotiations. The failure to agree on the overarching decision highlighted persistent divisions over the role of fossil fuels in the global energy transition, even as countries reached consensus on a range of other climate-related measures.