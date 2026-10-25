Türkiye conducts a record 8,235 mammography screenings in a single day, marking the highest daily total ever recorded at the country's cancer screening centers, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform NSosyal, Memişoğlu said the record was set on Oct. 20 at Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM) nationwide.

Under the headline "8,235 screenings, one day: We have broken Türkiye's early diagnosis record," the minister highlighted the importance of early detection and regular screening in the fight against breast cancer.

He noted that Türkiye provides free breast cancer screening services for women aged 40 to 69 through 499 cancer screening centers nationwide.

Memişoğlu urged women in the eligible age group to take advantage of the services by visiting their nearest Healthy Life Center, KETEM facility or mobile KETEM unit.

Emphasizing the importance of preventive health care, the minister encouraged women to undergo regular screenings, reiterating that early diagnosis plays a critical role in improving health outcomes. "Early diagnosis saves lives," he said.

The record comes as Türkiye marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, with health authorities emphasizing the importance of early detection and regular screening.

Only In Istanbul, health authorities screened 125,000 people for breast cancer in 2026, identifying 8,000 people at risk and diagnosing 500 cases among individuals who had shown no symptoms, Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner said.