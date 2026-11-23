Türkiye has around 3,000 registered automated external defibrillators (AEDs) nationwide as authorities seek to expand access to the devices and improve survival rates in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

According to information from the Health Ministry, the country aims to make AEDs more widely available in public spaces under standardized requirements, allowing early intervention before professional medical teams arrive.

Sudden cardiac arrest is a critical public health concern in Türkiye and worldwide, with the first minutes after an incident playing a decisive role in survival. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of AEDs before an ambulance arrives can significantly improve a person's chances of survival and reduce the risk of death or permanent disability.

Portable AEDs analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver an electric shock when necessary to help restore a normal rhythm. The devices provide audio and visual instructions, allowing members of the public, as well as trained health personnel, to use them.

The Health Ministry's Regulation on Portable Automated External Defibrillators entered into force on Jan. 1, establishing standards for the devices, their placement in public areas, maintenance, inspections, registration and monitoring.

Under the regulation, a phased implementation schedule covering 2026, 2027 and 2028 will gradually introduce mandatory AED requirements for institutions, businesses and public spaces of different sizes.

The initiative aims to establish a sustainable and accessible system aligned with international standards. Devices are expected to be placed in squares, parks and other areas with high public foot traffic to facilitate early intervention in cardiac emergencies.

Around 3,000 AEDs are currently registered in the country's electronic monitoring system, which tracks devices installed in designated locations.

Under the phased schedule, hotels with at least 100 beds and student dormitories accommodating at least 100 people will be required to have AEDs by the end of 2027.

The requirement will also cover workplaces with at least 200 employees, central large mosques and other major places of worship measuring 10,000 square meters or more, sports facilities such as swimming pools and artificial-turf football pitches exceeding 5,000 square meters, and stadiums with more than 1,000 seats.

By the end of 2028, the requirement will be extended to gas stations and workplaces with at least 100 employees.

Meanwhile, AEDs developed and manufactured domestically by Turkish defense company ASELSAN have reached international markets, with exports reported to 26 countries.