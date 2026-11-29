Türkiye has secured the extradition of 841 fugitives from 45 countries in 2026, significantly exceeding its five-year average, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on Saturday, outlining the government's efforts to combat organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking and digital fraud.

Çiftçi said the annual average of extraditions between 2021 and 2025 stood at 143, compared with 841 this year. He described the increase as approximately 500% and pledged to intensify domestic operations and pursue fugitives abroad.

Çiftçi said the government was also seeking to strengthen preventive policing and consider tougher penalties for members of emerging criminal organizations, adding that he had discussed possible legal amendments with Justice Minister Akın Gürlek for inclusion in the next judicial reform package.

On drug trafficking, he stressed the need for a comprehensive response involving law enforcement, families, the Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay ), nongovernmental organizations and other state institutions.

Türkiye advances counterterrorism efforts

Addressing the government's “terror-free Türkiye” process, Çiftçi said the initiative was progressing without setbacks and that efforts to monitor and dismantle terrorist networks were continuing. He also cited positive developments toward establishing a “terror-free region” in Syria and Iraq.

He claimed there were currently no members of the PKK terrorist organization in Türkiye, adding that 214 people had surrendered through persuasion this year and 286 had done so since May 12 last year. He also pointed to the reunification of some mothers in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, with their children and said two years had passed without reports of fallen soldiers.

Authorities removed 2,763 road checkpoints this year as part of efforts to normalize affected regions, Çiftçi said. Meanwhile, operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP/C) and other radical groups continued. He reported 2,581 operations targeting FETÖ that resulted in 1,405 arrests, alongside 2,123 operations against other terrorist organizations exploiting religion.

Reflecting on Türkiye's changing security approach, Çiftçi also criticized the Feb. 28 process and past restrictions on women wearing headscarves in public institutions and universities. He said the state now prioritizes public peace and security rather than viewing religious conservatism as its primary threat.

Syrian returns

Çiftçi said the number of Syrians in Türkiye peaked at 3.7 million in 2021. Approximately 780,000 Syrians have returned to their country since 2024, bringing the cumulative number of returns since 2016 to 1.521 million. Around 2.2 million Syrians remain in Türkiye, he said.

He added that Türkiye had constructed 1,465 kilometers (910 miles) of border walls and was continuing to strengthen border security, encourage regular migration and combat irregular migration.

New system targets digital fraud

Çiftçi announced plans to introduce a system called “Dolunay,” developed by the Gendarmerie General Command, to help authorities freeze money linked to suspected fraud within 18 to 20 minutes of a victim's report.

The system will coordinate prosecutors, police, gendarmerie units, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the Banks Association of Türkiye and the Cybersecurity Presidency.

An agreement has been reached with the Justice Ministry, and a presidential decision is expected to be followed by legislative arrangements in Parliament, he said.

Çiftçi also warned that television series and digital productions portraying emerging criminal organization leaders as role models could encourage criminal behavior. He said the ministry had asked the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to help monitor such content. He also described school absenteeism as a security concern, warning that children who do not attend school could become targets for drug gangs and criminal groups.

The police shift system introduced in September is operational in 55 provinces, partially implemented in 20 and still being introduced in six others, Çiftçi said.

The gendarmerie will partially adopt a 12-hour duty and 36-hour rest schedule in January 2027, with a full transition planned by June 2027.

On a separate fund-related issue, Çiftçi said the State Supervisory Council was carrying out its duties alongside ongoing judicial proceedings and that payments had begun.

Çiftçi said Türkiye had delivered 113,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) also provides hot meals to 30,000 people daily, while Türkiye has brought children and people requiring medical treatment from Gaza to the country for care.

Describing the situation as a humanitarian tragedy, he accused Israel of carrying out genocide and condemning Palestinians to death and starvation. He said Türkiye's assistance would continue within the limits of its resources.

Çiftçi urged citizens to check the expiry dates of their biometric identity cards and driver's licenses. Introduced in 2017, the biometric identity cards have a 10-year validity period, meaning some documents will begin expiring at the end of 2026.

He said 301,000 identity cards and driver's licenses were due for renewal, urging citizens to update their documents in advance to avoid penalties.