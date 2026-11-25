Türkiye is mourning five soldiers killed when a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in the central province of Eskişehir, with condolences delivered to their families and tributes pouring in from foreign diplomatic missions.

Military officials and representatives of the Family and Social Services Ministry informed the families of the victims in Eskişehir, Kayseri and Sivas.

The soldiers were identified as Air Pilot Col. Mehmet Çöl, Air Pilot Senior Master Sgt. Mehmet Alp Gürdağ, Aircraft Maintenance Senior Master Sgt. Muhammed Nurullah Erarslan, Air Pilot Senior Master Sgt. Volkan Demirhan and Air Pilot First Lt. Halil Karabulut.

Turkish flags were hung outside the victims' family homes, while medical teams remained on standby. Erarslan, 41, was married and had two children. Karabulut, 33, was also a father of two.

Condolences also came from Turkish officials and foreign representatives. Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu expressed sorrow over the deaths, offering condolences to the bereaved families, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish nation.

Pakistan's Embassy in Ankara extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of five Turkish Air Force personnel, adding that Washington stood firmly alongside its Turkish allies and shared in their grief.

British Ambassador to Ankara Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson also expressed condolences to the families and the Turkish Armed Forces, while Qatar's Embassy in Ankara offered sympathies to the victims' families, the Turkish government and the Turkish people.