Türkiye paid more than TL 15.2 billion ($299.3 million) in maternity benefits and TL 454.2 million in breastfeeding benefits between January and September, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said, as the government continues efforts to strengthen families under its family-focused policies.

In a post on his NSosyal account, Işıkhan said the payments were aimed at supporting families, adding that the government would continue taking steps to strengthen the family institution during the Family and Population Decade under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership.

According to figures shared by the minister, a total of TL 15.26 billion was paid for 370,566 maternity leave reports during the first nine months of the year. Meanwhile, 280,473 children benefited from breastfeeding payments totaling TL 454.24 million.

The payments come after Türkiye extended maternity leave in May as part of broader measures to support working parents and families. Under the new regulation, which entered into force on May 1, maternity leave for public and private sector employees was extended from 16 weeks to 24 weeks, including eight weeks before childbirth and 16 weeks after birth. For multiple pregnancies, the total leave period increased to 26 weeks.

The same legislation doubled paid paternity leave for private-sector employees from five days to 10 days and introduced a 10-day leave entitlement for eligible employees becoming foster parents.

The changes were introduced within the broader family-support agenda associated with the government's declaration of 2025 as the Family Year. Authorities have highlighted measures to support parents, strengthen family ties and respond to demographic challenges.

The Social Security Institution (SGK) provides maternity benefits to insured mothers for days they do not work during maternity leave.