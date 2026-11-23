Türkiye has delivered a total of 111,904 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Sunday, highlighting the country's continued efforts to support Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis.

In a post on Türkiye's social media platform NSosyal, Çiftçi said the aid was delivered through 14 aircraft, 21 ships and locally sourced supplies, with assistance coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and nongovernmental organizations.

The shipments included food, flour, field hospitals, ambulances, medical supplies, tents, clothing and other essential items, as well as toys for children.

According to figures shared by the minister, Türkiye has delivered 32,347 tons of food, 67,845 tons of flour, 26,368 tents, 53 ambulances, eight field hospitals and 247.5 tons of medical supplies to Gaza.

The aid also included 3,196 tons of drinking water, 1.8 million pieces of clothing, 289,279 hygiene kits, 351 shelter containers, 1,451 generators and 1,083 toy sets, among other supplies.

Çiftçi said around 30,000 people in Gaza receive hot meals daily through the ongoing relief efforts.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Türkiye continues to work with aid agencies and civil society organizations to address the needs of Palestinians, he said.

"Every helping hand extended to Gaza is an effort to uphold humanity's dignity and conscience," Çiftçi said, thanking Turkish citizens, nongovernmental organizations and personnel working on the ground for their contributions.

He added that Türkiye would continue to stand by Palestinians until they achieve freedom and peace.