Türkiye paces up efforts to combat the climate change impact on the historic floating islands of Çat Dam Lake, which date back 3,000 years in the southeastern province of Adıyaman, using innovative techniques.

The islands had been drifting ashore due to decreasing water levels, prompting concerns about potential damage during stormy weather.

The picturesque Petelik region surrounding Çat Dam Lake has long been a significant tourist attraction and a vital source of income for Adıyaman province. However, the diminishing water levels caused the floating islands to shift unpredictably, leading to frequent collisions with the shoreline.

In response to the escalating environmental challenge, the Adıyaman Governor's Office initiated a comprehensive study last year to safeguard these precious islands from further deterioration.

After an extensive study, expert teams devised a solution to immobilize some of the 30 floating islands. Underwater heavyweights were strategically attached to the floors of certain islands, effectively anchoring them in place. Meanwhile, other islands were carefully tethered together to limit their movement.

Ancient floating islands are seen in Çat dam lake in Adıyaman, Türkiye, July 26, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Addressing concerns about the resilience of the islands, Ibrahim Türkoğlu, an expert from the provincial directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, reassured the public that the devastating twin earthquakes in early February, which shook 11 provinces, including Adıyaman, did not inflict any damage on the lake or its ancient islands.

The adverse consequences of climate change have primarily affected the islands, leading to their increased wandering.

Çat Dam Lake boasts a collection of several floating islands meticulously formed over approximately 3,000 years. Submerged at depths of 3 to 5 meters and varying in surface area from 100 to 500 square meters, these islands have held significant cultural and ecological value.

The stabilization efforts have secured the islands' future and preserved the region's rich heritage and crucial tourism revenues. As life returns to normal following the recent seismic events, visitors can relish the floating islands' timeless charm and the picturesque beauty they add to Adıyaman's Çat Dam Lake.