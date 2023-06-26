Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry aims to address the needs of vulnerable children, who need immediate assistance amid risks posed to their physical and mental health, following years of a comprehensive survey.

The "Children in Safe Teams" initiative by the ministry has identified a staggering 42,306 children who face risks of living without access to a physically and mentally healthy life and education while residing, working, or begging on the streets.

Approximately 18,000 families of these vulnerable children have received guidance services to address their specific needs. Subsequently, legal measures were undertaken, leading to educational, counseling, and health interventions for nearly 8,000 children. Additionally, 709 children were placed in specialized institutions affiliated with the ministry to ensure their well-being.

Social and economic support services, and social assistance programs have benefited over 13,000 children, providing them with the necessary resources for a better future. Legal action has been initiated against the families of 1,370 children to address their circumstances adequately. Through strategic interventions, a total of 1,913 children have been able to continue their education, overcoming obstacles.

As part of the ongoing field study set to conclude by the end of this year, research is being conducted to examine social policies implemented in countries such as Germany, France, and Romania, which have effectively combated child labor.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) conducted a child labor survey, revealing an alarming estimate of nearly 720,000 children aged between 5 - 17 engaged in economic activities throughout Türkiye. Despite this unfortunate reality, only 65.7% of working children are able to continue their education. The education continuation rate is 65.6% for boys and 66.1% for girls.

These findings shed light on the pressing issue of child vulnerability and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect their rights, ensure access to education, and a chance for a brighter future.